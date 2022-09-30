Trending:
The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 12:56 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Freeman LAD
152
587
192
112
.327

McNeil NYM
142
512
164
69
.320

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Freeman LAD 152 587 192 112 .327
McNeil NYM 142 512 164 69 .320
Goldschmidt StL 147 550 175 103 .318
T.Turner LAD 153 625 187 97 .299
M.Machado SD 144 554 165 97 .298
Arenado StL 144 546 160 71 .293
S.Marte NYM 118 466 136 76 .292
Bohm Phi 145 560 161 77 .288
Hoerner ChC 129 460 131 52 .285
J.Turner LAD 125 457 128 61 .280

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 42; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Cron, Colorado, 102; Arenado, St. Louis, 100; M.Machado, San Diego, 100; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Los Angeles, 96; Olson, Atlanta, 96.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 20-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Alcantara, Miami, 14-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.

Top Stories