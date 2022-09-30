NATIONAL LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|152
|587
|192
|112
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|142
|512
|164
|69
|.320
|Goldschmidt StL
|147
|550
|175
|103
|.318
|T.Turner LAD
|153
|625
|187
|97
|.299
|M.Machado SD
|144
|554
|165
|97
|.298
|Arenado StL
|144
|546
|160
|71
|.293
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Bohm Phi
|145
|560
|161
|77
|.288
|Hoerner ChC
|129
|460
|131
|52
|.285
|J.Turner LAD
|125
|457
|128
|61
|.280
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 42; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 31; 2 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Cron, Colorado, 102; Arenado, St. Louis, 100; M.Machado, San Diego, 100; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 96; Freeman, Los Angeles, 96; Olson, Atlanta, 96.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 20-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-7; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Alcantara, Miami, 14-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.
