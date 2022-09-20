Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Toronto
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|18
|21
|17
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Kirk dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|1-Moreno pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.239
|Espinal 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Hernández rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.186
|Tapia lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Jansen c
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|.260
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|3
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Guthrie rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.455
|Vierling rf-cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Toronto
|321
|011
|244_18
|21
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|140
|051_11
|15
|3
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E_Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Chapman (27), off Gibson; Bradley Jr. (1), off Hand; Guthrie (1), off Stripling; Schwarber (40), off Merryweather; Realmuto (20), off Phelps. RBIs_Chapman 3 (75), Springer (67), Kirk 2 (61), Jansen 2 (36), Tapia 3 (49), Hernández (67), Biggio (24), Espinal (51), Bradley Jr. 3 (9), Stott (43), Guthrie 2 (4), Hoskins (72), Harper (57), Realmuto 2 (80), Vierling (26), Schwarber 3 (84).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Springer 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Vierling 2). RISP_Toronto 11 for 28; Philadelphia 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Tapia, Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Bohm 2. LIDP_Stott. GIDP_Kirk.
DP_Toronto 1 (Springer, Biggio, Springer); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|69
|3.21
|Pop, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.63
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.66
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|29
|6.75
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|30
|2.88
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 10-7
|5
|
|12
|7
|7
|1
|3
|79
|4.71
|Eflin
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.24
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.52
|Coonrod
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|34
|7.82
|Hand
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2.80
|Stubbs
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1. HBP_Coonrod (Chapman). WP_Brogdon.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:41. A_21,129 (42,792).
