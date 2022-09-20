Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 18 21 17 3 8 Springer cf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .262 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Guerrero Jr. 1b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Bichette ss 5 2 1 0 1 1 .282 Kirk dh 5 2 3 2 1 0 .298 1-Moreno pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .279 Chapman 3b 4 3 2 3 0 2 .239 Espinal 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Hernández rf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .261 Bradley Jr. rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .186 Tapia lf 6 1 2 3 0 0 .260 Jansen c 6 1 3 2 0 3 .260 Biggio 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .208

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 11 15 11 3 8 Schwarber lf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .215 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Harper dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .298 Realmuto c 5 2 5 2 0 0 .278 Bohm 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Stott ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .236 Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Marsh cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Guthrie rf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .455 Vierling rf-cf 5 2 1 1 0 1 .234

Toronto 321 011 244_18 21 1 Philadelphia 000 140 051_11 15 3

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E_Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Chapman (27), off Gibson; Bradley Jr. (1), off Hand; Guthrie (1), off Stripling; Schwarber (40), off Merryweather; Realmuto (20), off Phelps. RBIs_Chapman 3 (75), Springer (67), Kirk 2 (61), Jansen 2 (36), Tapia 3 (49), Hernández (67), Biggio (24), Espinal (51), Bradley Jr. 3 (9), Stott (43), Guthrie 2 (4), Hoskins (72), Harper (57), Realmuto 2 (80), Vierling (26), Schwarber 3 (84).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman 2, Springer 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Vierling 2). RISP_Toronto 11 for 28; Philadelphia 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Tapia, Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Bohm 2. LIDP_Stott. GIDP_Kirk.

DP_Toronto 1 (Springer, Biggio, Springer); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 4 9 5 5 0 3 69 3.21 Pop, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.63 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.66 Merryweather 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 29 6.75 Phelps 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 30 2.88

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 10-7 5 12 7 7 1 3 79 4.71 Eflin 1 1 1 0 0 2 14 4.24 Brogdon 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 3.52 Coonrod 1 3 4 4 1 1 34 7.82 Hand 1-3 3 4 3 0 0 18 2.80 Stubbs 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1. HBP_Coonrod (Chapman). WP_Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:41. A_21,129 (42,792).

