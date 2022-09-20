Trending:
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 10:44 pm
Toronto

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 18 21 17 Totals 42 11 15 11
Springer cf 5 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 5 2 2 3
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 6 1 1 0 Harper dh 5 1 2 1
Bichette ss 5 2 1 0 Realmuto c 5 2 5 2
Kirk dh 5 2 3 2 Bohm 3b 5 1 1 0
Moreno pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Stott ss 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 4 3 2 3 Segura 2b 5 0 1 0
Espinal 3b 1 1 1 1 Marsh cf 1 0 0 0
Hernández rf 5 3 4 1 Guthrie rf 2 1 1 2
Bradley Jr. rf 1 1 1 3 Vierling rf-cf 5 2 1 1
Tapia lf 6 1 2 3
Jansen c 6 1 3 2
Biggio 2b 5 1 1 1
Toronto 321 011 244 18
Philadelphia 000 140 051 11

E_Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Chapman (27), Bradley Jr. (1), Guthrie (1), Schwarber (40), Realmuto (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 4 9 5 5 0 3
Pop W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 2
Merryweather 2-3 3 5 5 2 1
Phelps 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Philadelphia
Gibson L,10-7 5 12 7 7 1 3
Eflin 1 1 1 0 0 2
Brogdon 1 2 2 2 1 1
Coonrod 1 3 4 4 1 1
Hand 1-3 3 4 3 0 0
Stubbs 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Stripling pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Coonrod (Chapman). WP_Brogdon.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:41. A_21,129 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories