Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Toronto
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|18
|21
|17
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|5
|2
|
|Kirk dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moreno pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Guthrie rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Vierling rf-cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen c
|6
|1
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|321
|011
|244
|—
|18
|Philadelphia
|000
|140
|051
|—
|11
E_Bichette (18), Stott 2 (5), Hoskins (12). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Jansen 2 (7), Hernández 2 (30), Chapman (27), Springer (22), Tapia (19), Realmuto (24), Hoskins (28). 3B_Tapia (2). HR_Chapman (27), Bradley Jr. (1), Guthrie (1), Schwarber (40), Realmuto (20).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Pop W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,10-7
|5
|
|12
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Eflin
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Hand
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Stubbs
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Stripling pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Coonrod (Chapman). WP_Brogdon.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:41. A_21,129 (42,792).
