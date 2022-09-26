Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|3
|
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Biggio ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|New York
|110
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|1
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4). SB_Cabrera (3). SF_Torres (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marinaccio
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loáisiga
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt L,5-5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bass
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mayza W,8-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_García (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).
