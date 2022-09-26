Trending:
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 36 3 7 3
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 Springer cf 5 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0
Torres 2b 3 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 2 1
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Kirk dh 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera lf 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 2
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 1 Jansen c 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0
Biggio ph-2b 1 1 0 0
New York 110 000 000 0 2
Toronto 000 200 000 1 3

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4). SB_Cabrera (3). SF_Torres (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 4 3 2 2 3 4
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marinaccio 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Loáisiga 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schmidt L,5-5 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
Toronto
Gausman 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 7
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bass 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Mayza W,8-0 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_García (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).

