Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 10:02 pm
Tampa Bay

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 3 1 0 0
Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0
Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 1 2 3
Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 2 1 1 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Franco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 1 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0
Aranda 2b 3 0 1 1 Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Paredes 2b-1b 1 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0
Walls ss-2b 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 010 001 000 2
Toronto 000 100 02x 3

E_Jansen (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Margot (15), Guerrero Jr. (32). HR_Bichette (24). SB_Tapia (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Criswell 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 4
Chargois 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Poche H,20 1 1 0 0 0 2
Adam L,2-3 BS,8-10 1 2 2 2 0 1
Toronto
Berríos 6 1-3 6 2 1 1 4
García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza W,7-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano S,33-37 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Bichette), Berríos (Mejía), García (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:39. A_23,002 (53,506).

