Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
6
2
1
5
Díaz 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.292
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Peralta lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|b-Franco ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Aranda 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Paredes 2b-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Walls ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.281
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|000_2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|02x_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th.
E_Jansen (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Margot (15), Guerrero Jr. (32). HR_Bichette (24), off Adam. RBIs_Aranda (3), Margot (38), Bichette 3 (87). SB_Tapia (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Kirk). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 7.
GIDP_Díaz, Hernández.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Aranda, Walls, Choi); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Criswell
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|45
|2.70
|Chargois
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.55
|Guerra, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.36
|Poche, H, 20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.63
|Adam, L, 2-3, BS, 8-10
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|1.54
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|92
|5.07
|García
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.39
|Mayza, W, 7-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.85
|Romano, S, 33-37
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0, García 1-0, Mayza 1-0. HBP_Guerra (Bichette), Berríos (Mejía), García (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:39. A_23,002 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.