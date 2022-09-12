Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

2

6

2

1

5 Díaz 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.292 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 5 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Arozarena rf-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Peralta lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .269 b-Franco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .295 Aranda 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .385 Paredes 2b-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Walls ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 1 8 Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .260 Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279 Bichette ss 3 1 2 3 0 0 .281 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 a-Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Tapia lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263

Tampa Bay 010 001 000_2 6 0 Toronto 000 100 02x_3 6 1

a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Jansen (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Margot (15), Guerrero Jr. (32). HR_Bichette (24), off Adam. RBIs_Aranda (3), Margot (38), Bichette 3 (87). SB_Tapia (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Kirk). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 7.

GIDP_Díaz, Hernández.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Aranda, Walls, Choi); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Criswell 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 45 2.70 Chargois 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.55 Guerra, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 7.36 Poche, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.63 Adam, L, 2-3, BS, 8-10 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 1.54

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 6 1-3 6 2 1 1 4 92 5.07 García 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 22 2.39 Mayza, W, 7-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.85 Romano, S, 33-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 2-0, García 1-0, Mayza 1-0. HBP_Guerra (Bichette), Berríos (Mejía), García (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:39. A_23,002 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.