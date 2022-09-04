Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.264
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|13
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Gamel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|1-Allen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|VanMeter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.187
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Toronto
|011
|100
|100_4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Heineman in the 9th.
1-ran for Mitchell in the 9th.
E_Castro (10). LOB_Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR_Biggio (5), off Brubaker; Cruz (12), off Stripling. RBIs_Merrifield (3), Kirk (52), Biggio (21), Hernández (63), VanMeter 2 (14), Cruz (37). SB_Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman 2, Cruz, Marcano). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Jansen, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Marcano, Cruz, VanMeter).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 7-4
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|8
|95
|3.03
|Phelps, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.87
|Bass, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.29
|Romano, S, 30-34
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.06
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|91
|4.35
|De Jong
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.86
|Underwood Jr., L, 1-5
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.60
|Crowe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|3.46
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0. HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:02. A_14,903 (38,747).
