Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 5 8 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .280 Hernández rf 5 0 2 1 0 3 .264 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Kirk dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .295 Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Biggio 2b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .221 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Merrifield cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .214 Bradley Jr. cf-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .129 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .215

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 3 13 Cruz ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .204 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .243 Gamel dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Suwinski lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .199 Mitchell rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .212 1-Allen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180 VanMeter 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .187 Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Heineman c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .212 a-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272

Toronto 011 100 100_4 9 0 Pittsburgh 000 210 000_3 5 1

a-struck out for Heineman in the 9th.

1-ran for Mitchell in the 9th.

E_Castro (10). LOB_Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR_Biggio (5), off Brubaker; Cruz (12), off Stripling. RBIs_Merrifield (3), Kirk (52), Biggio (21), Hernández (63), VanMeter 2 (14), Cruz (37). SB_Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman 2, Cruz, Marcano). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Jansen, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Marcano, Cruz, VanMeter).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, W, 7-4 6 2 3 3 3 8 95 3.03 Phelps, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 2.87 Bass, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.29 Romano, S, 30-34 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 2.06

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 5 1-3 5 3 2 2 5 91 4.35 De Jong 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.86 Underwood Jr., L, 1-5 1 4 1 1 0 0 15 4.60 Crowe 1 0 0 0 2 2 27 3.46 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0. HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:02. A_14,903 (38,747).

