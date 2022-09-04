Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Allen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. cf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|011
|100
|100
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
E_Castro (10). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR_Biggio (5), Cruz (12). SB_Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,7-4
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Phelps H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano S,30-34
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|De Jong
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Underwood Jr. L,1-5
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Crowe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:02. A_14,903 (38,747).
