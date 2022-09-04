On Air: Federal News Network program
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
September 4, 2022 3:25 pm
Toronto

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 3 5 3
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 Cruz ss 4 1 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 5 0 2 1 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Gamel dh 3 1 0 0
Kirk dh 5 0 2 1 Suwinski lf 4 0 1 0
Bichette ss 3 1 1 0 Mitchell rf 3 1 1 0
Biggio 2b 2 1 1 1 Allen pr 0 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 1b 4 0 1 2
Merrifield cf 3 0 1 1 Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0
Brdley Jr. cf-rf 0 0 0 0 Heineman c 2 0 1 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 Newman ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 011 100 100 4
Pittsburgh 000 210 000 3

E_Castro (10). DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR_Biggio (5), Cruz (12). SB_Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling W,7-4 6 2 3 3 3 8
Phelps H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bass H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Romano S,30-34 1 2 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 5 1-3 5 3 2 2 5
De Jong 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Underwood Jr. L,1-5 1 4 1 1 0 0
Crowe 1 0 0 0 2 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:02. A_14,903 (38,747).

