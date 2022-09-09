On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Toronto 4, Texas 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:17 pm
Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 34 3 7 3
Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 2
Bichette ss 4 1 2 3 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 0 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0
Tapia lf 2 1 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 Jung 3b 4 1 2 1
Jansen c 4 0 2 1 Smith lf 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 A.García ph 1 0 0 0
Biggio ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson rf 3 1 1 0
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Toronto 102 000 001 4
Texas 001 001 010 3

E_Dunning (1). DP_Toronto 0, Texas 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 5. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (30), Chapman (26), Semien (25), Thompson (2), Seager (19). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Bichette (23), Jung (1). SB_Jung (1), Tapia (6), Taveras (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 6 3 2 2 0 4
Cimber H,15 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Y.García H,20 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Mayza W,6-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Romano S,32-36 1 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Dunning 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 5
Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Burke 2 2 0 0 0 3
Leclerc L,0-2 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_Cimber (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:49. A_21,329 (40,300).

