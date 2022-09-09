Toronto 4, Texas 3

|Toronto
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|102
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Texas
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
E_Dunning (1). DP_Toronto 0, Texas 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 5. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (30), Chapman (26), Semien (25), Thompson (2), Seager (19). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Bichette (23), Jung (1). SB_Jung (1), Tapia (6), Taveras (10).
|Toronto
|Stripling
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Cimber H,15
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.García H,20
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayza W,6-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,32-36
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Dunning
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leclerc L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Cimber (Taveras).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:49. A_21,329 (40,300).
