Toronto 4, Texas 3

Toronto

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

4

10

4

3

8 Springer cf-rf

5

1

1

0

0

1

.264 READ MORE

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 3 8 Springer cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .264 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .277 Bichette ss 4 1 2 3 0 0 .276 Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .237 Tapia lf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .263 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Jansen c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .225 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186 a-Biggio ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 0 7 Semien 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Seager ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .247 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Jung 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213 b-A.García ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Thompson rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .278

Toronto 102 000 001_4 10 0 Texas 001 001 010_3 7 1

a-flied out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Dunning (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 5. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (30), Chapman (26), Semien (25), Thompson (2), Seager (19). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Bichette (23), off Dunning; Jung (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Bichette 3 (83), Jansen (31), Jung (1), Seager 2 (74). SB_Jung (1), Tapia (6), Taveras (10). CS_Bichette (8), Chapman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman, Espinal 2); Texas 5 (Lowe, A.García, Smith 2, Heim). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Espinal, Semien, Lowe. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 6 3 2 2 0 4 68 3.03 Cimber, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.20 Y.García, H, 20 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 2.45 Mayza, W, 6-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.97 Romano, S, 32-36 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.99

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 5 2-3 7 3 3 2 5 97 4.39 Santana 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.21 Burke 2 2 0 0 0 3 32 1.51 Leclerc, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 2-0, Mayza 1-1, Santana 3-0. HBP_Cimber (Taveras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:49. A_21,329 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.