Toronto 4, Texas 3

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
10
4
3
8
Springer cf-rf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.264
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-Biggio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|b-A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Thompson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Toronto
|102
|000
|001_4
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|010_3
|7
|1
a-flied out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Dunning (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 5. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (30), Chapman (26), Semien (25), Thompson (2), Seager (19). 3B_Bichette (1). HR_Bichette (23), off Dunning; Jung (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Bichette 3 (83), Jansen (31), Jung (1), Seager 2 (74). SB_Jung (1), Tapia (6), Taveras (10). CS_Bichette (8), Chapman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman, Espinal 2); Texas 5 (Lowe, A.García, Smith 2, Heim). RISP_Toronto 3 for 8; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Espinal, Semien, Lowe. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|68
|3.03
|Cimber, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.20
|Y.García, H, 20
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.45
|Mayza, W, 6-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.97
|Romano, S, 32-36
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.99
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|97
|4.39
|Santana
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.21
|Burke
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|1.51
|Leclerc, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 2-0, Mayza 1-1, Santana 3-0. HBP_Cimber (Taveras).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:49. A_21,329 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.