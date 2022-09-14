Trending:
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

September 14, 2022 9:58 pm
Tampa Bay

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 32 5 11 5
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 Springer cf 3 0 1 0
Franco dh 4 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 2
Ramírez rf 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Margot cf 4 0 2 0 Biggio 1b 4 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 Jansen c 3 2 2 0
Paredes 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 1
Walls ss 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 3 1
Aranda ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 1
Toronto 102 101 00x 5

E_Walls (12). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Margot (16), Paredes (14), Jansen 2 (4), Bichette (40). HR_Ramírez (6), Guerrero Jr. (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L,10-5 4 6 4 4 1 1
Fleming 4 5 1 1 1 1
Toronto
Stripling W,8-4 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 4
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
García 1 2 0 0 0 3
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:35. A_24,282 (53,506).

