Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ramírez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Paredes 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Aranda ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Toronto
|102
|101
|00x
|—
|5
E_Walls (12). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Margot (16), Paredes (14), Jansen 2 (4), Bichette (40). HR_Ramírez (6), Guerrero Jr. (28).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen L,10-5
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Fleming
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,8-4
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:35. A_24,282 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.