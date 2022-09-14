Trending:
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 2 8
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .295
Franco dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Ramírez rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .318
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Margot cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Paredes 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Walls ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Aranda ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .343
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 11 5 2 2
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .104
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .278
Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .283
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Biggio 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Jansen c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .247
Tapia lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Espinal 2b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .268
Bradley Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .192
Tampa Bay 000 000 100_1 7 1
Toronto 102 101 00x_5 11 0

a-pinch hit for Walls in the 7th.

E_Walls (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Margot (16), Paredes (14), Jansen 2 (4), Bichette (40). HR_Ramírez (6), off Stripling; Guerrero Jr. (28), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Ramírez (54), Guerrero Jr. 2 (84), Bichette (88), Espinal (50), Tapia (43). CS_Espinal (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Walls, Aranda, Bethancourt); Toronto 2 (Tapia, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bethancourt, Tapia. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Aranda, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, L, 10-5 4 6 4 4 1 1 67 2.77
Fleming 4 5 1 1 1 1 54 6.23
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling, W, 8-4 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 87 2.94
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.10
García 1 2 0 0 0 3 25 2.35
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.45

IBB_off Fleming (Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:35. A_24,282 (53,506).

Top Stories