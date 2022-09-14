Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
1
7
1
2
8
Díaz 3b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.295
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|8
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Ramírez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.318
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Paredes 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Aranda ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|2
|2
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Biggio 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|102
|101
|00x_5
|11
|0
a-pinch hit for Walls in the 7th.
E_Walls (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Margot (16), Paredes (14), Jansen 2 (4), Bichette (40). HR_Ramírez (6), off Stripling; Guerrero Jr. (28), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Ramírez (54), Guerrero Jr. 2 (84), Bichette (88), Espinal (50), Tapia (43). CS_Espinal (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Choi, Walls, Aranda, Bethancourt); Toronto 2 (Tapia, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 6; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bethancourt, Tapia. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Aranda, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 10-5
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|67
|2.77
|Fleming
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|54
|6.23
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 8-4
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|2.94
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.10
|García
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.35
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.45
IBB_off Fleming (Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:35. A_24,282 (53,506).
