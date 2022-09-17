On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 6:25 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
3
9
3
3
6

Mullins cf
5
1
1
0
0
0
.265

READ MORE
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 1 0 .254
Santander rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Mountcastle 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Henderson ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .345
Vavra lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Stowers dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 2 9
Springer cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .260
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .239
Hernández rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .257
Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Tapia lf 4 0 1 3 0 1 .259
Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Biggio 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208
Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Baltimore 002 000 010_3 9 1
Toronto 120 030 00x_6 9 1

E_Urías (9), Jansen (7). LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). RBIs_Henderson 2 (12), Vavra (8), Chapman (72), Springer 2 (65), Tapia 3 (46). CS_Mullins (10). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Odor); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen, Tapia). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 2 for 7.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Runners moved up_Henderson, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Santander, Bichette.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Aguilar); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish, L, 3-7 4 2-3 6 5 3 1 3 80 5.05
Reed 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 2.45
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 8.64
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.98
Akin 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.99
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, W, 11-5 6 7 2 2 2 3 96 4.99
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.72
García 1 2 1 1 0 3 24 2.59
Romano, S, 34-38 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_Reed 2-2. HBP_Berríos (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:00. A_44,448 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News