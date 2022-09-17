Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
9
3
3
6
Mullins cf
5
1
1
0
0
0
.265
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mountcastle 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.345
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Stowers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|010_3
|9
|1
|Toronto
|120
|030
|00x_6
|9
|1
E_Urías (9), Jansen (7). LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). RBIs_Henderson 2 (12), Vavra (8), Chapman (72), Springer 2 (65), Tapia 3 (46). CS_Mullins (10). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Odor); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen, Tapia). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Henderson, Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Santander, Bichette.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Aguilar); Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 3-7
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|80
|5.05
|Reed
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|2.45
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|8.64
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.98
|Akin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.99
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 11-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|96
|4.99
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.72
|García
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|2.59
|Romano, S, 34-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored_Reed 2-2. HBP_Berríos (Mountcastle).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:00. A_44,448 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.