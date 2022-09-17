On Air: This Just In
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 6:25 pm
Baltimore

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 6 9 6
Mullins cf 5 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 2 2
Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 2 0
Santander rf 5 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 0 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 1 1 0
Henderson ss 4 1 2 2 Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0
Vavra lf 4 0 2 1 Tapia lf 4 0 1 3
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 4 1 1 0
Stowers dh 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 002 000 010 3
Toronto 120 030 00x 6

E_Urías (9), Jansen (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). SF_Chapman (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish L,3-7 4 2-3 6 5 3 1 3
Reed 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Hall 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baker 1 2 0 0 0 1
Akin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Berríos W,11-5 6 7 2 2 2 3
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
García 1 2 1 1 0 3
Romano S,34-38 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Berríos (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:00. A_44,448 (53,506).

