Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Henderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stowers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Toronto
|120
|030
|00x
|—
|6
E_Urías (9), Jansen (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Vavra (2), Santander (23), Henderson (6), Springer (20), Tapia (18). SF_Chapman (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish L,3-7
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Reed
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baker
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Akin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos W,11-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Romano S,34-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Berríos (Mountcastle).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:00. A_44,448 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.