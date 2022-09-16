Trending:
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 3
Rutschman c 4 1 1 2 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0
Henderson dh 4 1 2 1 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 3 3 3
Hays lf 1 0 0 0 Tapia lf 2 1 0 0
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 2 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 200 001 3
Toronto 010 032 00x 6

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Jansen (5). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Rutschman (11), Henderson (2), Chapman 2 (26), Springer (21). SB_Bichette (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles L,10-11 5 5 4 4 1 5
Krehbiel 1 2 2 2 0 2
Baumann 2 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 3
Merryweather 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kikuchi W,5-7 2 2 2 2 0 4
Mayza H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bass 1 1 0 0 1 1
García 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Baumann (Biggio).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:40. A_36,573 (53,506).

Top Stories