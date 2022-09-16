Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Henderson dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Toronto
|010
|032
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Jansen (5). 3B_Mullins (3). HR_Rutschman (11), Henderson (2), Chapman 2 (26), Springer (21). SB_Bichette (11).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,10-11
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Baumann
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Merryweather
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kikuchi W,5-7
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Mayza H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Baumann (Biggio).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:40. A_36,573 (53,506).
