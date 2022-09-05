Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Toronto
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Henderson 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|011
|010
|013
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|010
|—
|3
DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Chapman (24), Gurriel Jr. (32), Mountcastle (25). HR_Hernández (20), Santander 2 (27). SB_Guerrero Jr. (7).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman W,11-9
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Mayza H,14
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baumann L,1-3
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baker
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hall
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Hall.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:17.
