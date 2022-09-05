On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 35 3 8 3
Springer cf 5 3 3 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 1 2 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 2 1 Santander rf 4 2 2 2
Bichette ss 5 0 3 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1
Kirk c 4 0 0 1 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 1 Stowers ph 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Vavra 2b 0 0 0 0
Chapman dh 5 1 1 0 Henderson 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 1 Aguilar dh 4 0 1 0
Merrifield ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 1 0 0
Toronto 011 010 013 7
Baltimore 100 001 010 3

DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Chapman (24), Gurriel Jr. (32), Mountcastle (25). HR_Hernández (20), Santander 2 (27). SB_Guerrero Jr. (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman W,11-9 6 2-3 7 2 2 0 6
Mayza H,14 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Cimber H,14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pop 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Baumann L,1-3 5 8 3 3 0 2
Krehbiel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baker 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Hall 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Hall.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:17.

Top Stories