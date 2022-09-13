Trending:
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 31 7 8 7
Arozarena rf 5 0 1 0 Springer dh 4 1 1 2
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0
Ramírez dh 3 0 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Kirk c 4 1 2 1
Paredes 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 1
Aranda 2b-1b 3 1 1 1 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0
Díaz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Espinal ph-2b 1 1 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1
Choi 1b 1 1 1 1 Tapia lf 2 0 0 0
Walls 2b 1 0 0 0 Jansen ph 0 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 Zimmer pr-cf 1 1 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0
Merrifield ph-rf 1 1 1 2
Tampa Bay 001 000 100 2
Toronto 000 001 42x 7

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR_Choi (10), Aranda (1), Springer (20). SB_Arozarena (30). SF_Chapman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Chirinos 4 3 0 0 0 2
Cleavinger 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Beeks BS,2-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poche L,4-2 BS,7-13 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Herget 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Toronto
Manoah 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5
Bass W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,16 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Romano H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pop 1 0 0 0 1 1

Chirinos pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP_Chirinos, Poche(2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:03. A_25,103 (53,506).

Top Stories