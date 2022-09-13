Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aranda 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merrifield ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|001
|42x
|—
|7
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR_Choi (10), Aranda (1), Springer (20). SB_Arozarena (30). SF_Chapman (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chirinos
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleavinger
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Beeks BS,2-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche L,4-2 BS,7-13
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Herget
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Bass W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H,16
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chirinos pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP_Chirinos, Poche(2).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:03. A_25,103 (53,506).
