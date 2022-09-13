Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Aranda 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|d-Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Choi 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.233
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|2
|5
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Jansen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|c-Merrifield ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100_2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|42x_7
|8
|0
a-walked for Biggio in the 7th. b-walked for Tapia in the 7th. c-doubled for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Aranda in the 8th.
1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR_Choi (10), off Manoah; Aranda (1), off Manoah; Springer (20), off Poche. RBIs_Choi (50), Aranda (4), Kirk (59), Merrifield 2 (5), Springer 2 (60), Hernández (66), Chapman (68). SB_Arozarena (30). CS_Peralta (1). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Bichette, Kirk, Espinal.
DP_Toronto 1 (Kirk, Chapman, Kirk).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|0.00
|Cleavinger
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.12
|Beeks, BS, 2-6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.90
|Poche, L, 4-2, BS, 7-13
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|3.31
|Herget
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|10.80
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|99
|2.43
|Bass, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.53
|Cimber, H, 16
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.13
|Romano, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.94
|Pop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Cleavinger 1-0, Beeks 1-1, Bass 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP_Chirinos, Poche(2).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:03. A_25,103 (53,506).
