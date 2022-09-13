Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 6 Arozarena rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Ramírez dh 3 0 2 0 0 0 .318 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Paredes 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Aranda 2b-1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .364 d-Díaz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Choi 1b 1 1 1 1 2 0 .233 Walls 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 8 7 2 5 Springer dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .260 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Kirk c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .216 a-Espinal ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .263 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .236 Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 b-Jansen ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239 1-Zimmer pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .104 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184 c-Merrifield ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .203

Tampa Bay 001 000 100_2 7 0 Toronto 000 001 42x_7 8 0

a-walked for Biggio in the 7th. b-walked for Tapia in the 7th. c-doubled for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Aranda in the 8th.

1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR_Choi (10), off Manoah; Aranda (1), off Manoah; Springer (20), off Poche. RBIs_Choi (50), Aranda (4), Kirk (59), Merrifield 2 (5), Springer 2 (60), Hernández (66), Chapman (68). SB_Arozarena (30). CS_Peralta (1). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Bichette, Kirk, Espinal.

DP_Toronto 1 (Kirk, Chapman, Kirk).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos 4 3 0 0 0 2 47 0.00 Cleavinger 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.12 Beeks, BS, 2-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.90 Poche, L, 4-2, BS, 7-13 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 17 3.31 Herget 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 23 10.80

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 99 2.43 Bass, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.53 Cimber, H, 16 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.13 Romano, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.94 Pop 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Cleavinger 1-0, Beeks 1-1, Bass 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP_Chirinos, Poche(2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:03. A_25,103 (53,506).

