Sports News

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 4:42 pm
Toronto

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 11 8 Totals 36 4 10 4
Springer dh 4 1 0 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 5 1 3 2
Bichette ss 5 3 3 5 Santander rf 5 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 2 0 Henderson ss 4 0 1 0
Zimmer pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 3 2 1 1
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 Stowers lf 4 1 2 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0
Brdley Jr. cf-rf 4 1 3 2
Toronto 003 004 100 8
Baltimore 010 000 201 4

E_Jansen (5). DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hernández 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (4), Rutschman (27). HR_Bichette 3 (21), Biggio (6), Odor (12), Rutschman (10). SB_Jansen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos W,10-5 6 8 3 2 2 2
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps 1 1 0 0 0 1
Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 0
Baltimore
Akin L,3-2 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 4
Vespi 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Zimmermann 6 8 5 5 1 3

Berríos pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:57. A_25,451 (45,971).

Top Stories