Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk. Activated RHP Jake Reed. Optioned LHPs Nick Vespi and Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Kike Hernandez on a one-year contract extension for 2023.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed SS Luis Garcia from Philadelphia and optioned him to Erie (EL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Drew Rasmussen on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Zach Pop to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 2. Selected the contract of RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). Designated RHP Kevin Castro for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Steven Matz to Springfield (IL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Announced Keith Earle Jr. and Jake Ponikvar to be retained as scouting assistants.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Phillip Lindsay to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Christopher Hinton, DE Big Kat Bryant, T Kion Smith and CB Chris Steele to the practice squad. Released DT Niles Scott from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Duke Shelley t the practice squad. Released DL T.Y. McGill Jr. with an injury settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad. Agreed to terms with LB Brennan Scarlett on an injury settlement that released him from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB J.T. Hassel to the practice roster.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named John Brannen program analyst and senior special assistant for men’s basketball.

MEMPHIS — Named Andy Borman men’s basketball assistant coach.

