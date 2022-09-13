Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Assigned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. National League ... ... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Assigned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Connor Overton to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Dowdy from Louisville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis to serve as the 29th man for a double header. Recalled C/INF Zack Collins from Indianapolis. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Indianapolis. Designated INF/OF Bligh Madris for assignment. Sent RHP David Bendar to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad. Re-signed TE Josh Babicz to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the active roster from Chicago’s practice squad. Waived CB Herb Miller. Signed WR Chester Rogers to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Bopete Keyes to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ryan Anderson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad. Released S Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2024 as the general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Thomas Hckey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Jordan Kyrou on an eight-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Steven Jandric to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEWATER (Mass.) — Named Christine Kloiber head coach for men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

