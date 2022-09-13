Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF/OF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL and LHP Blake Taylor from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Sugar Land. Optioned INF/OF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (IL). Designated INF/OF Taylor Jones for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and...

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF/OF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL and LHP Blake Taylor from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Sugar Land. Optioned INF/OF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (IL). Designated INF/OF Taylor Jones for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Assigned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHP A.J. Alexy to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Connor Overton to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Dowdy from Louisville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis to serve as the 29th man for a double header. Recalled C/INF Zack Collins from Indianapolis. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Indianapolis. Designated INF/OF Bligh Madris for assignment. Sent RHP David Bendar to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Montrezl Harrell.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad. Re-signed TE Josh Babicz to the practice squad. Placed WR Andre Roberts on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Harrison Hand to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the active roster from Chicago’s practice squad. Waived CB Herb Miller. Signed WR Chester Rogers to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Caleb Jones to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Krys Barnes on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Bopete Keyes to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship. Signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black and Ks Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. Released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from the practice squad. Signed CB Tony Brown to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted LBS Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Placed CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. Released S James Wiggins from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Billy Price to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad. Placed DB Daniel Isom on the practice squad injured list and RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve. Signed DE Janarius Robinson from the Minnesota practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams to the practice squad. Released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad. Released S Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2024 as the general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Thomas Hickey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Jordan Kyrou on an eight-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Steven Jandric to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEWATER (Mass.) — Named Christine Kloiber head coach for men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

