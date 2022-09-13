Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF/OF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL and LHP Blake Taylor from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Sugar Land. Optioned INF/OF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (IL). Designated INF/OF Taylor Jones for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Rico Garcia has cleared waivers and assigned outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF/OF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL and LHP Blake Taylor from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Sugar Land. Optioned INF/OF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (IL). Designated INF/OF Taylor Jones for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and LHP Josh Fleming from Durham (IL) and RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Assigned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reassigned RHP A.J. Alexy to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Connor Overton to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Dowdy from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jeath Hebree for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of INF Jordan Groshans from Jacksonville (IL). Recalled LHP Andrew Nardi from Jacksonville. Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Bryan Hoeing to Jacksonville. Optioned LHP Braxton Gararett to Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis to serve as the 29th man for a double header. Recalled C/INF Zack Collins from Indianapolis. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Indianapolis. Designated INF/OF Bligh Madris for assignment. Sent RHP David Bendar to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver one year and fined him $10 million for workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Montrezl Harrell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed G Koda Martin to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad. Re-signed TE Josh Babicz to the practice squad. Placed WR Andre Roberts on injured reserve. Waived LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley from injured reserve with a settlement.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Harrison Hand to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the active roster from Chicago’s practice squad. Waived CB Herb Miller. Signed WR Chester Rogers to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad. Released TE Dylan Parham from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Caleb Jones to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Krys Barnes on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Bopete Keyes to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived K Rodrigo Blankenship. Signed CB Darrell Baker, S Henry Black and Ks Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. Released G Arlington Hambright, S Will Redmond and CB Chris Wilcox from the practice squad. Signed CB Tony Brown to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted LBS Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Placed CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. Released S James Wiggins from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Billy Price to the practice squad and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the active roster. Released DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DB Tevaughn Campbell from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad. Placed DB Daniel Isom on the practice squad injured list and RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve. Signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Latavius Murray and DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad. Released WR Dai’Jean Dixon.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL K.C. McDermott to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve. Signed DE Janarius Robinson from the Minnesota practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ryan Anderson and TE Rodney Williams to the practice squad. Released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Tashaun Gipson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed C Keith Ismael to the practice squad. Released G Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released TE J.J. Howland from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Placed DL Da’Shawn Hand and DB A.J. Moore on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Benning Potoa’e to the practice squad. Released S Ferrod Gardner from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through 2024 as the general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Thomas Hickey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Jordan Kyrou on an eight-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Steven Jandric to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEWATER (Mass.) — Named Christine Kloiber head coach for men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

