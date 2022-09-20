Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. Signed T Tyrone Wheatley to the practice squad. Released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad. Released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Released OL K.C. McDermott from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad. Released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed C Nick Martin. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Raleigh Texada and OLs Payton Muljo and Liam Fornadel to the practice roster.
