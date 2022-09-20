On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 3:03 pm
< a min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

READ MORE
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. Signed T Tyrone Wheatley to the practice squad. Released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad. Released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad.

        Insight by Axonius: Steve Wallace, DISA CTO, will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, VP at Axonius, will provide an industry perspective.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Released OL K.C. McDermott from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad. Released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed C Nick Martin. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Raleigh Texada and OLs Payton Muljo and Liam Fornadel to the practice roster.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|27 7 Key Trends That Will Impact Your...
9|27 Gartner Panel: IT Leaders, Support a...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories