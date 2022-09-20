Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 17. Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Miguel Castro’s rehab assignment from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). National League

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 17. Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Miguel Castro’s rehab assignment from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Aaron Ashby from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Nashville (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Anthony Edwards an undisclosed amount for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Devon Kennard from the practice squad to the active roster. Released WR Andre Baccellia from the practice squad. Signed OL Lachavious Simmons to the practice squad. Released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr., OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Bravvion Roy on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. Signed T Tyrone Wheatley to the practice squad. Released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB D.Q. Thomas to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad. Released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Troy Hill and G Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on injured reserve. Promoted G Oday Aboushi from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE Zach VanValkenburg to the practice squad. Released LS Matt Overton from the practice squad. Waived DB Daniel Isom with an injury settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Released OL K.C. McDermott from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad. REleased P/K Ty Long.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad. Released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed C Nick Martin. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Raleigh Texada and OLs Payton Muljo and Liam Fornadel to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Nathan McKinnon to an eight-year contract extension. Signed C Alex Galchenyuk to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Christian Evers to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Venique Brown director of operations/track & field and cross country.

SIENA — Named Bobby Bordieri and Alexarmando Diaz assistant baseball coaches.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.