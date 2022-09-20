Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Carlos Vargas to Columbus (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Trevor Megill from the COVID-19 IL. Sent RHP Dereck Rodriguez outright to St. Paul (IL).

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Carlos Vargas to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Trevor Megill from the COVID-19 IL. Sent RHP Dereck Rodriguez outright to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Frankie Montas on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 17. Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Miguel Castro’s rehab assignment from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Conner Capel from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned OF Cody Thomas to Las Vegas.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Reno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Aaron Ashby from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL, retroactve to Sept. 17. Sent RHP Bryce Montes de Oca on a rehab assignment to Syracuse (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota G Anthony Edwards an undisclosed amount for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

BOSTON CELTICS — Waived F Bruno Caboclo.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived G Chandler Vaudrin.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived C Ibou Badji.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Buffalo OL Bobby Hart one game without pay for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Monday’s game against Tennessee.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Devon Kennard from the practice squad to the active roster. Released WR Andre Baccellia from the practice squad. Signed OL Lachavious Simmons to the practice squad. Released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr., OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Bravvion Roy on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on injured reserve. Signed T Tyrone Wheatley to the practice squad. Released T Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR Dennis Houston.

DETROIT LIONS — Released K Aldrick Rosas with an injury settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB D.Q. Thomas to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Fulgham from the practice squad. Waived K Gabe Brkic from injured reserve with a settlement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed C Justin Britt on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad. Released K Lucas Havrisik and TE Jared Scott from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Troy Hill and G Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on injured reserve. Promoted G Oday Aboushi from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DE Zach VanValkenburg to the practice squad. Released LS Matt Overton from the practice squad. Waived DB Daniel Isom with an injury settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad. Released TE Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad. Released G Drew Desjariais from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Released OL K.C. McDermott from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad. REleased P/K Ty Long.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Jared Mayden from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad. Released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DB Kary Vincent from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed C Nick Martin. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Raleigh Texada and OLs Payton Muljo and Liam Fornadel to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Nathan McKinnon to an eight-year contract extension. Signed C Alex Galchenyuk to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Patrick Giles to a two-year, entry-level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Christian Evers to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Venique Brown director of operations/track & field and cross country.

SIENA — Named Bobby Bordieri and Alexarmando Diaz assistant baseball coaches.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.