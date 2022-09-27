Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Seby Zavala on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to Sept. 26. Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Reinstated RHP Archie Bradley from the 60-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated C Ryan Jeffers from the 60-day IL. Placed C Sandy Leon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Alan Rangel to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day IL and OF Seiya Suzuki from the restricted list. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL). Designated OF Michael Hermosillo for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Justin Dunn on a rehab assignment to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ty Blach from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Carlos Estevez on the COVID-19 IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Donny Sands to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent 3B Johan Camargo outright to Lehigh Valley.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of 3B Brandon Dixon from El Paso (PCL). Deisgnated OF Luis Liberato for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Dean Wade to a veteran contract extension.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Davion Mintz.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to the active roster. Released S Deionte Thompson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and G Zack Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR Makai Polk and CB T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Released DB Daryl Worley.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed T Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. Signed OL Justin Murray.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted DT Daviyon Nixon from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. Promoted LB Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Desmond Noel from injured reserve with a settlement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Tracy Walker on injured reserve. Promoted LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Josh Johnson to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad. Released LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Nick Thurman to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Elijah Lee. Signed DT Cortez Broughton to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Darren Evans to the practice squad. Released DB J.R. Reed from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Jalen Guyton on injured reserve. Claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off waivers from Tenessee.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad. Released CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Antonio Williams. Released LB Charles Wiley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi from the Houston practice squad. Signed OT Mike Remmers to the practice squad. Placed OL George Fant on injured reserve. Released WR/KR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived Kaylon Geiger. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OL Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OLB Gerri Green from the practice squad. Signed LB Joe Schobert to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Released LB Dontavious Jackson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Spencer Knight to a contract extension.

