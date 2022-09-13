Trending:
Twins aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Royals

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (57-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-70, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -187, Royals +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota has a 69-70 record overall and a 40-32 record in home games. The Twins are 28-56 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 23-42 record on the road and a 57-83 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 9-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .278 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 12-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 20 home runs while slugging .441. Salvador Perez is 9-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 4-5, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories