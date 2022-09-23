Twins host the Angels, aim to continue home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (65-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-77, third in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Twins: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels (65-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-77, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Minnesota is 73-77 overall and 43-32 at home. The Twins have hit 169 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles is 65-85 overall and 31-44 in road games. The Angels are 16-25 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 36 home runs while slugging .609. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.