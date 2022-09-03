Twins look to end 6-game road slide, play the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (67-63, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (66-66, third in the AL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -135, Twins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Minnesota Twins (67-63, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (66-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -135, Twins +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox looking to stop a six-game road skid.

Chicago is 33-35 at home and 66-66 overall. The White Sox have a 54-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 27-34 on the road and 67-63 overall. The Twins have a 54-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 30 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (lat), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.