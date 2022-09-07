On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tyler Naquin, Eduardo Escobar homer as Mets beat Pirates 5-1

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 3:56 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.

New York ace Jacob...

New York ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader against Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo.

Naquin hit a three-run shot for his 11th homer of the season. Escobar followed with a high drive to the seats above the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right.

Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season.

Greg Allen hit an RBI double for last-place Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-6) got the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

