US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Third Round
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Shelby Rogers (31), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Veronika Kudermetova (18), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Luke Saville, Australia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (8).
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (7), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (15), Taiwan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
