US Open Results

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 12:34 pm
Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Third Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Shelby Rogers (31), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (18), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles
Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Luke Saville, Australia, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Holger Rune, Denmark, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (8).

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (7), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (11), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (15), Taiwan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Top Stories