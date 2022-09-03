US Open Results

Saturday

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, def. Holger Rune (28), Denmark, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Denis Shapovalov (19), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (14), Argentina, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Lorenzo Musetti (26), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Petra Kvitova (21), Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka (26), Belarus, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Christopher Eubanks and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Fabien Reboul, France, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, def. Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (6), Croatia, def. Ethan Quinn and Nicholas Godsick, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (8), Australia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, walkover.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marta Kostyuk (11), Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-2.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, def. Catherine Harrison and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi (13), Chile, def. Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia (14), France, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.

Bernarda Pera, United States, and Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Daria Saville, Australia, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, def. Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang, United States, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula (5), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Ellen Perez (7), Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

