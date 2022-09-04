US Open Results

Sunday
Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, 6-1, 7-5.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (6), Croatia, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (15), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-0.
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Alexa Guarachi (13), Chile, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-1.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (5), Mexico, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (9), Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8).
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Storm Sanders and John Peers (4), Australia, def. Bernarda Pera and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
