US Open Results

Monday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-2, 6-3.
