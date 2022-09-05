On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Sports News

US Open Results

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 12:26 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, 6-2, 6-3.

Top Stories