On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US rolls into AmeriCup quarterfinals, tops Venezuela 101-49

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 4:00 pm
2 min read
      

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament.

Everything else seemed easy.

Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49 in a game that started Sunday, was interrupted because of leaks caused by rain, then resumed 48 hours later — with...

READ MORE

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament.

Everything else seemed easy.

Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49 in a game that started Sunday, was interrupted because of leaks caused by rain, then resumed 48 hours later — with both teams playing a separate game in between.

“Definitely a first for me,” Lamb said.

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

The U.S. lead was 48-21 when play was stopped Sunday; the Americans then beat Panama on Monday, while Venezuela defeated Mexico. And on Tuesday, to win a three-team tiebreaker atop Group C with Mexico and Venezuela, all the U.S. needed was to finish off a victory by seven points.

The Americans won by 52 instead.

“I was happy with our guys,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It’s hard to play a half of a game, then come back and play the other half, especially because in the first half we played so well and then Venezuela had the good game against Mexico. I was proud of our guys to come back and pick up where we left off.”

There were two games later Tuesday, both in Group B — the Virgin Islands (0-2) facing Puerto Rico (1-1), and the Dominican Republic (1-1) meeting Argentina (2-0).

For the U.S., the 52-point margin was its biggest in an AmeriCup game since a 123-59 victory over the Virgin Islands in 2007. That team featured NBA players — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Jason Kidd among them — prepping for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

This AmeriCup team is composed mostly of G Leaguers and players who have been or will continue to play internationally this coming season.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who can score, a bunch of guys who can be really efficient,” Lamb said.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

        Read more: Sports News

There are no games Wednesday. All four quarterfinal games — matchups yet to be announced — are Thursday, with semifinals on Saturday and the championship and third-place games on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
9|13 Adobe ColdFusion Advanced Workshop
9|13 GovExec Tech Forecast: The Art of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories