Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:09 pm
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

