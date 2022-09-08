On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington 11, St. Louis 6

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Washington

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 11 18 11 Totals 38 6 11 6
Thomas cf 6 0 2 0 Donovan 2b 3 2 3 0
García 2b 6 0 1 1 Edman ss 4 0 2 0
Meneses rf-1b 4 0 0 1 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1
Voit 1b 3 2 2 0 DeJong ph 1 1 0 0
Palacios pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Knizner ph 0 0 0 0
Adams c 2 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2
Cruz dh 5 2 3 0 Pujols dh 5 0 0 0
Hernández 3b 4 2 3 3 Burleson rf 4 1 0 0
Abrams ss 5 2 2 1 Molina c 4 2 2 3
Call lf 5 2 4 5 DeLuzio cf 2 0 1 0
Nootbaar ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Washington 011 201 204 11
St. Louis 120 100 002 6

E_Meneses (3), Abrams (5), Arenado (10). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Voit (1), Hernández (27), Call (1), Abrams (2), Donovan (18). HR_Call (2), Molina 2 (4). SF_Meneses (1), Hernández (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gray 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 3
M.Thompson W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Machado H,3 2 2 0 0 1 1
Finnegan H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Edwards Jr. 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Wainwright 5 9 4 4 0 2
Pallante L,6-5 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hicks 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Stratton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Naile 1 4 4 4 1 1

WP_Gray, Pallante.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:57. A_40,437 (45,494).

Top Stories