Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Washington
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|11
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|
|Thomas cf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Donovan 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|García 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|DeJong ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Palacios pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Burleson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Call lf
|5
|2
|4
|5
|
|DeLuzio cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nootbaar ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|011
|201
|204
|—
|11
|St. Louis
|120
|100
|002
|—
|6
E_Meneses (3), Abrams (5), Arenado (10). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Voit (1), Hernández (27), Call (1), Abrams (2), Donovan (18). HR_Call (2), Molina 2 (4). SF_Meneses (1), Hernández (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|M.Thompson W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado H,3
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finnegan H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Edwards Jr.
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Pallante L,6-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hicks
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Naile
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
WP_Gray, Pallante.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:57. A_40,437 (45,494).
