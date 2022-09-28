Trending:
Sports News

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:36 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
2
6
1
3
6

Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
0
0
0
0
.267

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 6 1 3 6
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 0 0 .276
Harris II cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .236
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .219
Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Contreras ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .279
1-Heredia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 4 3
Thomas rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Abrams ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .254
Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Voit dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .244
García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Vargas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Call lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .244
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Adams c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .176
b-Hernández ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Atlanta 010 000 010 0_2 6 2
Washington 101 000 000 1_3 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Grossman in the 8th. b-walked for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 10th.

E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30), off Gray. RBIs_Olson (96), Voit 2 (19), Abrams (10). SB_Call (3). CS_Call (2). SF_Voit. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Harris II); Washington 2 (Vargas, Thomas). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Meneses 2, Thomas.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 3 2-3 4 2 1 3 0 68 5.66
Chavez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.13
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.25
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.40
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.01
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.60
Stephens, L, 3-3 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 16 3.38
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 6 2 1 1 2 2 85 5.02
Harvey, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.80
Edwards Jr., BS, 2-5 1 2 1 0 1 1 22 2.70
Finnegan, W, 6-4 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).

