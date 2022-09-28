Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
2
6
1
3
6
Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
0
0
0
0
.267
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|b-Hernández ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|010
|0_2
|6
|2
|Washington
|101
|000
|000
|1_3
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Grossman in the 8th. b-walked for Adams in the 10th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 10th.
E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30), off Gray. RBIs_Olson (96), Voit 2 (19), Abrams (10). SB_Call (3). CS_Call (2). SF_Voit. S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Harris II); Washington 2 (Vargas, Thomas). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Meneses 2, Thomas.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|68
|5.66
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.13
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.40
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.01
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.60
|Stephens, L, 3-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.38
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|85
|5.02
|Harvey, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.80
|Edwards Jr., BS, 2-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.70
|Finnegan, W, 6-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
