Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 6 1 3 6 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 0 0 .276 Harris II cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .236 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .219 Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Contreras ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .279 1-Heredia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 4 3 Thomas rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Abrams ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .254 Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Voit dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .244 García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Vargas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Call lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .244 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Adams c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .176 b-Hernández ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245

Atlanta 010 000 010 0_2 6 2 Washington 101 000 000 1_3 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Grossman in the 8th. b-walked for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 10th.

E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30), off Gray. RBIs_Olson (96), Voit 2 (19), Abrams (10). SB_Call (3). CS_Call (2). SF_Voit. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Olson, Harris II); Washington 2 (Vargas, Thomas). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Meneses 2, Thomas.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 3 2-3 4 2 1 3 0 68 5.66 Chavez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.13 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.25 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.40 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.01 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.60 Stephens, L, 3-3 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 16 3.38

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 2 1 1 2 2 85 5.02 Harvey, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.80 Edwards Jr., BS, 2-5 1 2 1 0 1 1 22 2.70 Finnegan, W, 6-4 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.62

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).

