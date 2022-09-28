Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Atlanta
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|010
|0
|—
|2
|Washington
|101
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephens L,3-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Harvey H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Edwards Jr. BS,2-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Finnegan W,6-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).
