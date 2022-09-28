Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and...

READ MORE

Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 6 1 Totals 32 3 5 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Thomas rf 4 1 0 0
Swanson ss 5 1 0 0 Abrams ss 5 1 3 1
Harris II cf 5 0 1 0 Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 0 1 2
Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 García 2b 3 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 4 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 Call lf 4 1 1 0
Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 Adams c 2 0 0 0
Contreras ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Hernández ph 0 0 0 0
Heredia pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 010 000 010 0 2
Washington 101 000 000 1 3

E_Rosario (5), Riley (16), Minter (0), Stephens (0), García (16). LOB_Atlanta 8, Washington 7. 2B_Contreras (13). HR_Olson (30). SB_Call (3). SF_Voit (2). S_Robles (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Odorizzi 3 2-3 4 2 1 3 0
Chavez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stephens L,3-3 2-3 1 1 0 1 0
Washington
Gray 6 2 1 1 2 2
Harvey H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. BS,2-5 1 2 1 0 1 1
Finnegan W,6-4 2 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:13. A_24,876 (41,339).

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories