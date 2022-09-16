Washington 5, Miami 4

Miami
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|
|Berti dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Palacios pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|De La Cruz lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|García 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Adams c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Miami
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|000
|000
|41x
|—
|5
DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 5. 2B_Bleday (10), Vargas (9). 3B_Abrams (2). HR_Díaz (3), Meneses (9). SB_Wendle (12). SF_Robles (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Scott BS,19-26
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Brazoban
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sulser L,1-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Edwards Jr. W,6-3
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan S,9-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Ben May.
T_3:00. A_24,931 (41,339).
