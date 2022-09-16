Trending:
Washington 5, Miami 4

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:28 pm
Miami

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 28 5 8 5
Berti dh 5 0 0 0 Thomas rf 4 0 1 0
Wendle 2b 5 0 3 0 Call lf 4 0 0 0
Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 Meneses 1b 3 2 1 1
Fortes c 3 1 1 0 Voit dh 3 1 2 0
Bleday cf 4 1 2 0 Palacios pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Vargas 3b 4 0 1 1
De La Cruz lf-cf 4 0 0 1 García 2b 2 1 1 0
Rojas ss 4 0 2 1 Adams c 3 1 0 0
Groshans 3b 3 1 1 0 Robles cf 2 0 1 1
Díaz 1b 4 1 1 2 Abrams ss 3 0 1 2
Miami 040 000 000 4
Washington 000 000 41x 5

DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 8, Washington 5. 2B_Bleday (10), Vargas (9). 3B_Abrams (2). HR_Díaz (3), Meneses (9). SB_Wendle (12). SF_Robles (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Luzardo 6 5 2 2 1 6
Scott BS,19-26 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Brazoban 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sulser L,1-4 1 2 1 1 2 0
Washington
Gray 5 5 4 4 3 4
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Espino 1 2 0 0 0 3
Edwards Jr. W,6-3 1 3 0 0 0 1
Finnegan S,9-13 1 1 0 0 0 0

Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Ben May.

T_3:00. A_24,931 (41,339).

Top Stories