Washington 7, Oakland 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 5 4 12 Kemp 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 2-Neuse pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .216 Brown rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .224 Garcia 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .303 c-Vogt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Machín 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .221 Langeliers c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .232 C.Thomas lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Pache ph-cf 1 1 1 0 2 0 .161 Allen ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .189 b-Pinder ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .232

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 11 7 6 13 L.Thomas cf 4 2 1 0 2 2 .240 Meneses rf 6 2 4 4 0 1 .354 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .220 Cruz dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .236 1-Robles pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 García 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .286 Hernández 3b 3 2 0 0 1 1 .244 Call lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .148 d-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Adams c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 e-K.Ruiz ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .249 3-Abrams pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .160 Vargas ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .317

Oakland 000 010 200 2_5 11 0 Washington 100 000 110 4_7 11 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for C.Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 7th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 10th. d-grounded out for Call in the 10th. e-singled for Adams in the 10th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th. 3-ran for K.Ruiz in the 10th.

E_Meneses (2). LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), off Espino; Meneses (7), off N.Ruiz. RBIs_Langeliers 3 (10), Kemp (32), Brown (51), Meneses 4 (15), Cruz (64), Vargas (9), K.Ruiz (33). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). CS_Robles (2). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Garcia, Allen 2); Washington 8 (L.Thomas, Hernández 4, Meneses, Call 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_García, Palacios. GIDP_Allen, Langeliers.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Vargas, Voit; Hernández, García, Voit).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waldichuk 4 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 93 1.93 Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 0 25 1.42 Moll, H, 15 1 0 1 1 0 3 15 2.85 Puk, BS, 4-8 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 27 2.47 N.Ruiz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 3 1 1 20 13.50

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 5 5 1 1 0 6 66 4.22 Arano 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.50 McGee 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 5.87 Edwards Jr. 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.04 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.99 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.00 Harvey, W, 1-0 1 1 2 1 2 2 32 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-0, Moll 1-0, Puk 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).

