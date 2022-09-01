Washington 7, Oakland 5

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
5
11
5
4
12
Kemp 2b
5
1
1
1
0
0
.226
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|12
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|2-Neuse pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Brown rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.303
|c-Vogt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Langeliers c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.232
|C.Thomas lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Pache ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.161
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|6
|13
|
|L.Thomas cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.240
|Meneses rf
|6
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.354
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|1-Robles pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Hernández 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|d-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|e-K.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|3-Abrams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Vargas ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Oakland
|000
|010
|200
|2_5
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|110
|4_7
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for C.Thomas in the 7th. b-struck out for Stevenson in the 7th. c-flied out for Garcia in the 10th. d-grounded out for Call in the 10th. e-singled for Adams in the 10th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th. 3-ran for K.Ruiz in the 10th.
E_Meneses (2). LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), off Espino; Meneses (7), off N.Ruiz. RBIs_Langeliers 3 (10), Kemp (32), Brown (51), Meneses 4 (15), Cruz (64), Vargas (9), K.Ruiz (33). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). CS_Robles (2). S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Garcia, Allen 2); Washington 8 (L.Thomas, Hernández 4, Meneses, Call 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Washington 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_García, Palacios. GIDP_Allen, Langeliers.
DP_Washington 2 (García, Vargas, Voit; Hernández, García, Voit).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|93
|1.93
|Payamps
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|1.42
|Moll, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|2.85
|Puk, BS, 4-8
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2.47
|N.Ruiz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|20
|13.50
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|66
|4.22
|Arano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|McGee
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|5.87
|Edwards Jr.
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.04
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.99
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Harvey, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|32
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-0, Moll 1-0, Puk 1-1, Edwards Jr. 1-1. HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.