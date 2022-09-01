Washington 7, Oakland 5

Oakland Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 40 7 11 7 Kemp 2b 5 1 1 1 L.Thomas cf 4 2 1 0 Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 Meneses rf 6 2 4 4 Neuse pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Brown rf 5 0 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 2 1 Garcia 1b 3 0 0 0 Robles pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Machín 3b 4 1 2 0 Hernández 3b 3 2 0 0 Langeliers c 5 1 2 3 Call lf 4 0 1 0 C.Thomas lf 2 0 1 0 Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 Pache ph-cf 1 1 1 0 Adams c 4 0 0 0 Allen ss 4 0 0 0 K.Ruiz ph 1 0 1 1 Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 Abrams pr 0 1 0 0 Pinder ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Vargas ss 5 0 1 1

Oakland 000 010 200 2 — 5 Washington 100 000 110 4 — 7

E_Meneses (2). DP_Oakland 0, Washington 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Washington 12. 2B_Langeliers (5), L.Thomas (20). 3B_Pache (2), Call (1). HR_Langeliers (3), Meneses (7). SB_Hernández (9), Vargas (2), Robles (14). S_Allen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Waldichuk 4 2-3 5 1 1 4 6 Payamps 2 2 1 1 0 0 Moll H,15 1 0 1 1 0 3 Puk BS,4-8 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 N.Ruiz L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 4 3 1 1

Washington Espino 5 5 1 1 0 6 Arano 1 1 0 0 1 1 McGee 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Edwards Jr. 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harvey W,1-0 1 1 2 1 2 2

Payamps pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Arano (Murphy), Moll (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_4:02. A_26,877 (41,339).

