Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B/OF Franchy Cordero on the 60-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 6. Selected the contract of OF Abraham Almonte from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Michael Pineda.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Minaya on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Josh Donaldson on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia and INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent LHP Zack Britton on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent CF Skye Bolt on a rehab assignment to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP cole Ragans from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP A.J. Alexy to Round Rock (PCL). Sent SS Eli White on a rehab assignment to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled C Gabriel Moreno and RHP Zach Pop from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Buffalo. Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the paternity list.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 4. Selected the contract of LHP Alex Claudio from Syracuse. Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse. Designated RHP Adonis Medina for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Hoy Park and LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis (IL). Designated INF Josh VanMeter and LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. Claimed 1B/C Zack Collins off waivers from Toronto and RHP Junior Fernandez from St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL. Designated CF Conner Capel for assignment. Recalled OF Alec Burleson from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Ortiz from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned OF Bryce Johnson to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Markieff Morris.

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Mojave King and F Leonard Miller.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Trace McSorley from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve. Signed CB Corey Ballantine and QB Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad. Released WR Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DT Caviyon Nixon to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Gerrid Doaks to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quissenberry from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Auden Tate and TE Dalton Keene to the practice squad. Released QB Reid Sinnett and RB La’Mical Perine from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad. Released LB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Te Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the practice squad. Released WR Willie Snead from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kelvin McKnight to the practice squad. Released WR Luke McMillan from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Kirby Dach to a four-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Philip Beaulieu.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Suspended F Josef Martinez for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

COLLEGE

BENTLEY — Named Brian Bain head men’s golf coach.

