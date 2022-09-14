Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Traded 3B Nicholas Northcut to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Recalled INF Yu Chang. Designated RHP Jeurys Familia for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrew Velazquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded 3B Nicholas Northcut to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Recalled INF Yu Chang. Designated RHP Jeurys Familia for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrew Velazquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Mitch White to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP T.J. Zeuch. Reinstated RHP Justin Dunn from the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Graham Ashcraft to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Raynel Espinal to Louisville (IL). Returned RHP Kyle Dowdy to Louisville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned RHP Luis Ortiz to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Jeff Cotton Jr. and JaVonta Payton and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed WR Victor Bolden Jr. and OL Rashaad Coward on the practice squad injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. Placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Prince Emili to the practice squad. Released WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Michael Schofield III. Placed OL Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Kayode Awosika.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Oday Aboushi to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted S Will Parks from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the practice squad. Released WR Dionte Spender from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Tyler Ott on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad. Released TE J.J. Howland from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Sebastien Bordeleau skills coach, Nathan Gerbe forward development coach, Brett Carson and Ronda Engelhardt North American amateur scouts, Jason Nordby assistant strength & conditioning coach, Michael Bingham equipment coordinator and Jon Sherman hockey operations coordinator and analyst.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Tyler Motte to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Named Jeff Glass goaltending coach.

SOCCER USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed G Duran Ferree.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.