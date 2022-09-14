Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Named Harry Marino assistant general counsel. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Traded 3B Nicholas Northcut to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Activated INF Yu Chang. Designated RHP Jeurys Familia for assignment. ... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION — Named Harry Marino assistant general counsel.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded 3B Nicholas Northcut to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Activated INF Yu Chang. Designated RHP Jeurys Familia for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrew Velazquez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Zack Britton from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Skye Bolt from the 10-day IL and sent him outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Domingo Tapia and OF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Mitch White to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Rafael Ortega on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jared Young from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP T.J. Zeuch. Reinstated RHP Justin Dunn from the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Graham Ashcraft to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Raynel Espinal to Louisville (IL). Returned RHP Kyle Dowdy to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Max Scherzer on a rehab assignment to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Returned RHP Luis Ortiz to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F KZ Okpala.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Jeff Cotton Jr. and JaVonta Payton and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed WR Victor Bolden Jr. and OL Rashaad Coward on the practice squad injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB T.J. Carrie to the practice squad. Placed CB Kyle Fuller and OT Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Steven Means from the practice squad to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Prince Emili to the practice squad. Released WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Michael Schofield III. Placed OL Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Justin Simmons on injured reserve. Promoted CB Essang Bassey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S Anthony Harris to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Kayode Awosika. Re0-signed T Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Ks Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. Released G Arlington Hambright from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted WR Keelan Cole from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve. Signed C Billy Price and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Breiden Fehoko to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed G Oday Aboushi to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OLB Chris Garrett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted S Will Parks from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to the practice squad. Released WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DE Jordan Willis on injured reserve. Promoted DE Kemoko Turay form the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Marlon Mack, WRs Willie Snead and Kary Vincent to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LS Carson Tinker and LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Tyler Ott on injured reserve. Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad. Released TE J.J. Howland from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Sebastien Bordeleau skills coach, Nathan Gerbe forward development coach, Brett Carson and Ronda Engelhardt North American amateur scouts, Jason Nordby assistant strength & conditioning coach, Michael Bingham equipment coordinator and Jon Sherman hockey operations coordinator and analyst.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Tyler Motte to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Named Jeff Glass goaltending coach.

SOCCER USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed G Duran Ferree.

