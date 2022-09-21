Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garret Whitlock on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignments of RHPs Albert Abreu and Stephen Ridings from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 60-day IL and LHP Jalen Beeks on... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garret Whitlock on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignments of RHPs Albert Abreu and Stephen Ridings from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 60-day IL and LHP Jalen Beeks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Recalled RHP Nick Anderson from Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Foster Griffin from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Julian Merryweather to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Keegan Thompson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Mike Siani from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Gott from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jason Alexander to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced Buster Posey has joined the team’s ownership group.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Boyd and CB Nate Hairston to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Brandon Copeland to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Raheem Blackshear. Promoted LB Arron Mosby from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Joe Haden to a one-day contract so he can retire with Cleveland. Promoted LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted C Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB Javelin Guidry and re-signed him to the practice squad. Promoted OT Justin Herron from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Matt Skura to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DT Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Adam Pankey to the practice squad. Released OL Chris Blaser from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Quincy Wilson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Trey Lance on injured reserve. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad. Promoted RB Marlon Mack from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad. Released CB Kary Vincent.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley and OT Justin Skule to the practice squad. Promoted WR Kaylon Geiger and LB Kenny Young from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed OT Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Terrance Mitchell from the New England practice squad and S Andrew Adams from the Pittsburgh practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Trenton Cannon and DB Chris Jackson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Adam Ruzicka to a two-year, two-way contract and RW Brett Ritchie to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Cory Schneider, F Nikita Soshnikov and D Parker Wotherspoon to one-year contracts.

