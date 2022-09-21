Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garret Whitlock on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated 2B Ernie Clement for assignment. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Will Brennan from Columbus. Recalled SS Gabriel Arias from Columbus. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Transferred the... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Garret Whitlock on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated 2B Ernie Clement for assignment. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Will Brennan from Columbus. Recalled SS Gabriel Arias from Columbus.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 60-day IL. Transferred the rehab assignments of RHPs Albert Abreu and Stephen Ridings from Somerset (EL) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Jarred Kelenic from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of C Luis Torrens from Tacoma. Optioned OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Designated INF/OF Jake Lamb for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Nick Anderson on the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Jalen Beeks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 18. Recalled RHP Nick Anderson from Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a major league contract. Activated C Kevin Plawecki. Placed INF/OF Nick Solak on the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Foster Griffin from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Julian Merryweather to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Tyler Holton from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Ryne Nelson on the 15-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Keegan Thompson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Mike Siani from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent OF Kevin Pillar to Oklahoma City (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Returned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Gott from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jason Alexander to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced Buster Posey has joined the team’s ownership group. Activated RHP Jharel Cotton. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento. Designated OF Lewis Brinson for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Pittsburgh S Damontae Kazee and Los Angeles Rams TE Brycen Hopkins for three games for violating the substance abuse policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Boyd and CB Nate Hairston to the practice squad. Promoted LB Devon Kennard to the active roster. Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Brandon Copeland to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Tanner Gentry to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Raheem Blackshear. Promoted LB Arron Mosby from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed DT Frank Herron to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Joe Haden to a one-day contract so he can retire with Cleveland. Promoted LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted C Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Benton Whitley from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released DB Javelin Guidry and re-signed him to the practice squad. Promoted OT Justin Herron from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Matt Skura to the practice squad. Signed DE Takk McKinley from Tennessee practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DT Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Traded OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas terms of the trade were not announced.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Adam Pankey to the practice squad. Released OL Chris Blaser from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Quincy Wilson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Trey Lance on injured reserve. Signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad. Promoted RB Marlon Mack from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cole Beasley and OT Justin Skule to the practice squad. Promoted WR Kaylon Geiger and LB Kenny Young from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed OT Josh Wells and RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Christian DiLauro, CB Terrance Mitchell from the New England practice squad and S Andrew Adams from the Pittsburgh practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Trenton Cannon and DB Chris Jackson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Donovan Jeter to the practice squad. Placed OL Nolan Laufenberg on the practice squad injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Adam Ruzicka to a two-year, two-way contract and RW Brett Ritchie to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Cory Schneider, F Nikita Soshnikov and D Parker Wotherspoon to one-year contracts.

