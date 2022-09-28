Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day IL. Transferred 2B Brandon Lowe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Cristofer Ogando to Durham (IL). National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Luis Fris to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. Selected the contract of RHP Silvino Bracho from Gwinnett.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Adrian Houser on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Nashville (IL). Announced former C Jonathan Lucroy has entered a personal services agreement and will support a variety of business initiatives and serve in a part-time instructional role with minor league players.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes and OT Prince Emili to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Arron Mosby to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Reggie Roberson to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Corey Valentine to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Matt Wright to the practice squad. Signed LB Elijah Lee to the taxi squad. Promoted CB Nazeeh Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR John Hightower to the practice squad. Placed DE Joey Bosa on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Keith Kirkwood to the practice squad. Promoted CB Damarcus Fields from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Promoted DB Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Olaijah Griffin and WR Makai Polk to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Travis Homer on injured reserve. Promoted CB Xavier Crawford from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike and RB Cullen Gillaspia to the practice squad. Released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Kaylon Geiger to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Keion Adams to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Returned F Josh Bloom and Ds Mats Lindgren, Vsevolod Komarov and Spencer to Rochester (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Andrew Peeke to a three-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed M Emanuel Reynoso to a three-year contract.

