White Sox host the Guardians to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (80-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-71, second in the AL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 214 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 76-71 record overall and a 35-37 record in home games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Cleveland has gone 40-35 on the road and 80-67 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has a .309 batting average to rank second on the White Sox, and has 35 doubles and 15 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 16-for-44 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 74 extra base hits (42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs). Amed Rosario is 16-for-46 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

